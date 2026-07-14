Teyana Taylor Breaks Her Silence On Audio Issues During JAŸ-Z "Extra Innings" Cameo

Teyana Taylor was one of the special guests during JAŸ-Z's third and final show at Yankee Stadium this weekend. The singer got to perform Mary J. Blige's part on the song "Can't Knock The Hustle."

Unfortunately, Taylor's performance wasn't what the fans were hoping for. The audio seemed to be glitching in spots, and Taylor's vocals were off. This led to speculation about what the issue was and if there was anything that could have been done to avoid the problem.

On Monday evening, Taylor took to social media, where she revealed that her earpiece wasn't feeding in the backing track, which is what led to her performance issues. Regardless, she was very excited about the opportunity.

"The sound & in-ears said “Not today.” But guess what?? The gratitude was louder than any mic could ever be," Taylor wrote. "I may not have been able to hear a damnnnnn thanggggg. But one thing I could do was SEE. I got to see this lil Harlem girl stand beside the GOAT… in Yankee Stadium… in front of over 40,000 people who showed so much love. If you would’ve told this lil Harlem girl that one day she’d share a stage with JAY-Z in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world….she would’ve never believed you."

Teyana Taylor Thanks JAŸ-Z

Taylor went on to say that she was grateful for Hov and his graciousness in allowing her to join him on stage. Given the scope of this concert, it must have been quite the moment for the multi-talented artist.

"Father God has a funny way of reminding you just how far you’ve come. One minute you’re caught up in everything that’s going wrong… and the next, He gently reminds you that you’re standing in the middle of a prayer you once whispered as a little girl in Jesus name, Amen," she continued. "Jay… THANK YOU @jayz for allowing me to be a part of such an iconic night. Thank you for the opportunity, the trust and the honor. I’ll never take moments like this for granted & I’ll carry this one with me forever."