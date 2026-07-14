Teyana Taylor Breaks Her Silence On Audio Issues During JAŸ-Z "Extra Innings" Cameo

BY Alexander Cole
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Teyana Taylor arrives on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Awards in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday,
Teyana Taylor arrives on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Awards in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, January 3, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Teyana Taylor performed "Can't Knock The Hustle" with Jay-Z on Sunday, although audio issues plagued the performance.

Teyana Taylor was one of the special guests during JAŸ-Z's third and final show at Yankee Stadium this weekend. The singer got to perform Mary J. Blige's part on the song "Can't Knock The Hustle."

Unfortunately, Taylor's performance wasn't what the fans were hoping for. The audio seemed to be glitching in spots, and Taylor's vocals were off. This led to speculation about what the issue was and if there was anything that could have been done to avoid the problem.

On Monday evening, Taylor took to social media, where she revealed that her earpiece wasn't feeding in the backing track, which is what led to her performance issues. Regardless, she was very excited about the opportunity.

"The sound & in-ears said “Not today.” But guess what?? The gratitude was louder than any mic could ever be," Taylor wrote. "I may not have been able to hear a damnnnnn thanggggg. But one thing I could do was SEE. I got to see this lil Harlem girl stand beside the GOAT… in Yankee Stadium… in front of over 40,000 people who showed so much love. If you would’ve told this lil Harlem girl that one day she’d share a stage with JAY-Z in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world….she would’ve never believed you."

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Teyana Taylor Thanks JAŸ-Z

Taylor went on to say that she was grateful for Hov and his graciousness in allowing her to join him on stage. Given the scope of this concert, it must have been quite the moment for the multi-talented artist.

"Father God has a funny way of reminding you just how far you’ve come. One minute you’re caught up in everything that’s going wrong… and the next, He gently reminds you that you’re standing in the middle of a prayer you once whispered as a little girl in Jesus name, Amen," she continued. "Jay… THANK YOU @jayz for allowing me to be a part of such an iconic night. Thank you for the opportunity, the trust and the honor. I’ll never take moments like this for granted & I’ll carry this one with me forever."

Let us know what you thought of Hov's weekend in the comments below.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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