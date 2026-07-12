Gloss Up's Team Says Her Foot Wasn't Amputated After Near-Fatal Car Crash

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Gloss Up Foot Wasnt Amputated Near Fatal Car Crash
Gloss Up performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Gloss Up had taken to social media to claim medical staff amputated her foot following a harrowing car accident.

Gloss Up has had an unfortunate first half of 2026, as previous legal trouble was followed up by an even more devastating occurrence. She took to social media this weekend to reveal she was in a near-fatal car accident. But the rapper also claimed medical staff had amputated her foot, something her team had to clarify on her page.

"I Almost Lost My Life. I'm So Sadddddddd," she had written on her Instagram Story, as caught by No Jumper on IG. "I Have Never In My Life Been In A Car Accident Until Now. My Whole Foot Amputated! I'm SAD ASFFFF! It's My Birthdayyyyy."

Later, the "N.A.L.B." artist's management posted a clarifying update on her page's Instagram Story. "Gloss Up was recently involved in a serious car accident and sustained a severe injury to her foot," they wrote. "While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated. To clarify: her foot as NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it. She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team."

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Gloss Up's Car Accident

Not many other details about Gloss' car accident have emerged at press time. We're sending her our best wishes and hope she recovers swiftly, smoothly, and safely. It must be a very stressful time not just for the Memphis femcee's team, but for her family and friends. Hopefully the surgery goes well and medical staff can avoid amputation if possible.

Fortunately, many artists have Gloss Up's back, as was recently the case when Sukihana defended her online. A man claimed Gloss receives food stamps, and she expressed criticism for folks mocking Gloss or putting her down. It was part of a larger debate around Gloss' circumstances and income, details most people have no idea about.

But Gloss Up is no stranger to drama. Hopefully she deals with more social media discourse in the future instead of harrowing car accidents.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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