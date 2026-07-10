Shannon Sharpe & Shakur Stevenson Trade Blows During Heated "Nightcap" Episode

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Shannon Sharpe Shakur Stevenson Heated Nightcap Episode
Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe sits next to producer Jeffrey Katzenberg during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
"Nightcap" host Shannon Sharpe and boxer Shakur Stevenson got into an intense debate over Stevenson's boxing style and Sharpe's credibility.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco get into a lot of fiery debates on their Nightcap podcast, whether from themselves or from guests. But rarely do they turn as heated as their recent conversation with Shakur Stevenson. This time around, though, it was mostly Sharpe leading the charge. He criticized the boxer's fighting style and questioned the perception of his success, whereas Stevenson accused the former NFL player of not knowing what he's talking about.

Shannon believes Shakur hasn't proven his greatness enough in the ring, arguing he should be knocking people out more. "That's how I know you never boxed before... That lets me know that you don't do your homework," the boxer clapped back at one point. He even said he doesn't respect the commentator and media personality's lack of research, although he respects him as a man and professional.

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Shakur Stevenson & Shannon Sharpe Fight

All in all, the big problem seemed to be with Sharpe's insufficient perspective on boxing in Stevenson's eyes, which was the largest part of their debate. Shakur Stevenson and Shannon Sharpe have clashed before regarding this topic. So this shouldn't come as a surprise to longtime followers.

Their heated conversation understandably went viral quick, with folks jumping in on the debate and scrutinizing both arguments. Many sided with the boxer due to his experience and media skepticism, but Shannon got some arguments in his favor defending his right to an opinion and an outside view.

We will see if either individual revisits this topic or if this will be their last and most notable flare-up over this debate. In either case, it will definitely be something people talk about whenever Shakur gets into the ring again.

But Shakur Stevenson is no stranger to doubt, and he thrives off trying to prove people wrong. He was in some heavy beef with Cam'ron a few years ago, and it was also over criticisms of his style.

On the other hand, Shannon Sharpe opens Nightcap up to many debates all the time, whether it's about Trump-backed UFC events or what separates Stephen A. Smith from Skip Bayless. We're sure the podcast will yield many more fiery moments in the future, with or without Stevenson.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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