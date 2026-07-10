Shannon Sharpe & Shakur Stevenson Trade Blows During Heated "Nightcap" Episode

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco get into a lot of fiery debates on their Nightcap podcast, whether from themselves or from guests. But rarely do they turn as heated as their recent conversation with Shakur Stevenson. This time around, though, it was mostly Sharpe leading the charge. He criticized the boxer's fighting style and questioned the perception of his success, whereas Stevenson accused the former NFL player of not knowing what he's talking about.

Shannon believes Shakur hasn't proven his greatness enough in the ring, arguing he should be knocking people out more. "That's how I know you never boxed before... That lets me know that you don't do your homework," the boxer clapped back at one point. He even said he doesn't respect the commentator and media personality's lack of research, although he respects him as a man and professional.

Shakur Stevenson & Shannon Sharpe Fight

All in all, the big problem seemed to be with Sharpe's insufficient perspective on boxing in Stevenson's eyes, which was the largest part of their debate. Shakur Stevenson and Shannon Sharpe have clashed before regarding this topic. So this shouldn't come as a surprise to longtime followers.

Their heated conversation understandably went viral quick, with folks jumping in on the debate and scrutinizing both arguments. Many sided with the boxer due to his experience and media skepticism, but Shannon got some arguments in his favor defending his right to an opinion and an outside view.

We will see if either individual revisits this topic or if this will be their last and most notable flare-up over this debate. In either case, it will definitely be something people talk about whenever Shakur gets into the ring again.

But Shakur Stevenson is no stranger to doubt, and he thrives off trying to prove people wrong. He was in some heavy beef with Cam'ron a few years ago, and it was also over criticisms of his style.