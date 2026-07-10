Dem Goats - Album by Juicy J & Project Pat

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dem Goats Dem Goats
Memphis legends Juicy J and Project Pat have teamed up for a new album called, "Dem Goats," and it is packed with gems and features.

Juicy J and Project Pat are two Memphis legends, responsible for one of hip-hop's most prolific groups, Three 6 Mafia. On Friday, they returned to the music world with Dem Goats, a 20-track album that celebrates their illustrious careers. The album features young and older artists, which makes this a fun and unique listen. Throughout the tracklist, you will find the likes of Snoop Dogg, Karrahboo, That Mexican OT, Anderson .Paak, Killer Mike, and many more. If you love hip-hop, do yourself a favor and support this album.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Dem Goats

01. On The Porch 2026
02. Still The Same
03. Eye For A Eye
04. Out Of Order
05. Southern Hospitality
06. Don’t Do It
07. Bank Of (feat. That Mexican OT)
08. Wasting Time (feat. Anderson .Paak)
09. Blessing In Disguise
10. Cut All That
11. Free My Dog
12. Never Coming Back
13. These Streets
14. Life Be Lifing (feat. Hanumankind)
15. Choose Wisely (feat. Killer Mike and Anthony Q.)
16. Hold On
17. Tap (feat. KARRAHBOOO)
18. Red Carpet Treatment
19. To Be Real Witcha (feat. Snoop Dogg)
20. Yes Lord (feat. Lecrae and Kenneth Whalum)

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
News T.I. Shares "The L.I.B.R.A." Ft. Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Anderson .Paak's "Oxnard" Tracklist: Dr. Dre, J. Cole, Pusha T & More
Screenshot 2026-03-19 at 9.08.48 PM Mixtapes R3SET – Album by Mike WiLL Made-It
(Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Music Mary J. Blige Reveals Star-Studded "Good Morning Gorgeous" Tracklist
Comments 0