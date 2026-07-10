Dem Goats - Album by Juicy J & Project Pat

Juicy J and Project Pat are two Memphis legends, responsible for one of hip-hop's most prolific groups, Three 6 Mafia. On Friday, they returned to the music world with Dem Goats, a 20-track album that celebrates their illustrious careers. The album features young and older artists, which makes this a fun and unique listen. Throughout the tracklist, you will find the likes of Snoop Dogg, Karrahboo, That Mexican OT, Anderson .Paak, Killer Mike, and many more. If you love hip-hop, do yourself a favor and support this album.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Dem Goats
01. On The Porch 2026
02. Still The Same
03. Eye For A Eye
04. Out Of Order
05. Southern Hospitality
06. Don’t Do It
07. Bank Of (feat. That Mexican OT)
08. Wasting Time (feat. Anderson .Paak)
09. Blessing In Disguise
10. Cut All That
11. Free My Dog
12. Never Coming Back
13. These Streets
14. Life Be Lifing (feat. Hanumankind)
15. Choose Wisely (feat. Killer Mike and Anthony Q.)
16. Hold On
17. Tap (feat. KARRAHBOOO)
18. Red Carpet Treatment
19. To Be Real Witcha (feat. Snoop Dogg)
20. Yes Lord (feat. Lecrae and Kenneth Whalum)