Dem Goats - Album by Juicy J & Project Pat

Memphis legends Juicy J and Project Pat have teamed up for a new album called, "Dem Goats," and it is packed with gems and features.

01. On The Porch 2026 02. Still The Same 03. Eye For A Eye 04. Out Of Order 05. Southern Hospitality 06. Don’t Do It 07. Bank Of (feat. That Mexican OT) 08. Wasting Time (feat. Anderson .Paak) 09. Blessing In Disguise 10. Cut All That 11. Free My Dog 12. Never Coming Back 13. These Streets 14. Life Be Lifing (feat. Hanumankind) 15. Choose Wisely (feat. Killer Mike and Anthony Q.) 16. Hold On 17. Tap (feat. KARRAHBOOO) 18. Red Carpet Treatment 19. To Be Real Witcha (feat. Snoop Dogg) 20. Yes Lord (feat. Lecrae and Kenneth Whalum)

Juicy J and Project Pat are two Memphis legends, responsible for one of hip-hop's most prolific groups, Three 6 Mafia . On Friday, they returned to the music world with Dem Goats, a 20-track album that celebrates their illustrious careers. The album features young and older artists, which makes this a fun and unique listen. Throughout the tracklist, you will find the likes of Snoop Dogg , Karrahboo, That Mexican OT, Anderson .Paak, Killer Mike , and many more. If you love hip-hop, do yourself a favor and support this album.

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