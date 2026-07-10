RHYTHM & MELODY — Album by Sango

Producer Sango returns with RHYTHM & MELODY, his fourth studio album and one of his most ambitious releases to date. Split across two discs, the 20-track project showcases the producer's signature blend of soulful samples, hip-hop drums, electronic textures, and R&B influences while bringing together a diverse lineup of collaborators. Guests include Big Sean, Babyface Ray, Smino, Boldy James, GoldLink, Vic Mensa, Xavier Omär, Jay Anthony, Robb Bank$, PHABO, Dave B., and more. Long celebrated as one of the most influential producers to emerge from Soulection, Sango once again proves his versatility by effortlessly moving between rap, soul, dance, and experimental production throughout the album.
There's something for just about every listener on RHYTHM & MELODY. Sango effortlessly flexes the full scope of his production abilities, while the carefully curated roster of collaborators highlights both his versatility and his ear for pairing artists with the right sound.
Genre: Rap
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Album: RHYTHM & MELODY
Tracklist For RHYTHM & MELODY
Disc 1
- OUT WITH THE NEW IN WITH THE OLD
- HAPPY TO BE ALIVE (feat. Vic Mensa)
- I-96
- BIG LITTLE LIES (feat. Big Sean)
- BE THE LIGHT THAT YOU ARE
- G.O. (feat. Jay Anthony)
- FENKELL AVE INTERLUDE (feat. Boldy James & Ab Liva)
- RAIN & SHINE (feat. Robb Bank$, Sir Michael Rocks)
- I PRAY FOR THIS (feat. Lazā)
- ANGELS (feat. PHABO)
Disc 2
- THE COLD (feat. Babyface Ray, G.T. & Julian Andretti)
- I CALLED (feat. GoldLink & Fire)
- SETTLE (feat. Jaymin)
- DUET (feat. Smino)
- SOL NO RJ (feat. Luccas Carlos)
- LUCKY I (feat. Dave B. & Xavier Omär)
- PG PLAZA (feat. Matt McGhee & New Impressionz)
- ST. CLAUDE (feat. HaSizzle)
- I FINALLY FOUND THE WORDS TO SAY (feat. DJ Taye & Vince Ash)
- MORE THAN ANYTHING