RHYTHM & MELODY — Album by Sango

Producer Sango returns with RHYTHM & MELODY, his fourth studio album and one of his most ambitious releases to date. Split across two discs, the 20-track project showcases the producer's signature blend of soulful samples, hip-hop drums, electronic textures, and R&B influences while bringing together a diverse lineup of collaborators. Guests include Big Sean, Babyface Ray, Smino, Boldy James, GoldLink, Vic Mensa, Xavier Omär, Jay Anthony, Robb Bank$, PHABO, Dave B., and more. Long celebrated as one of the most influential producers to emerge from Soulection, Sango once again proves his versatility by effortlessly moving between rap, soul, dance, and experimental production throughout the album.