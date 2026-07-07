YG Was Contacted By Secret Service Over 'FDT'

One of Hip Hop's most recognizable protest records continues affecting YG's career nearly a decade later.

That caution comes from experience. "I still be going through that," YG explained. "When I'm doing certain shows they be like, 'We want him, but he can't do 'FDT.''" He also recalled a college booking around 2017, when his team warned him that the restriction had been written directly into his contract. "My team was like, 'Yeah, bro, just to let you know it's in the contract you can't do 'F*ck Donald Trump.' If you do 'F*ck Donald Trump,' they ain't got to pay you.'"

Speaking with Big Boy, YG admitted that people still ask whether he'll record another installment, as immigration raids and other political issues once again dominate the headlines. Despite understanding why listeners want another anthem, he made it clear he has no interest in revisiting that chapter. "A lot of people be asking me that like, 'Bro, is you going to do part two?'" YG replied. "I'm like, 'Listen, man. I got a lot of street sh*t going on. I got a lot of other sh*t going on. I don't want no smoke with them people.'"

Performance restrictions aren't something most rappers expect to encounter years after releasing a hit. For YG , however, one record continues following him everywhere he goes. "FDT," his politically charged collaboration with Nipsey Hussle , remains controversial enough that some promoters still prohibit him from performing it, even as fans continue asking for a sequel nearly a decade after it first became a protest anthem.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.