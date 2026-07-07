Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony Over $18M Over Alleged Unpaid So So Def Royalties

BY Aron A.
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NFL: NFC Championship-Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; American entertainer Jermaine Dupri walks the sidelines prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sony is facing a lawsuit over alleged misconduct.

When we look at powerhouse record labels in hip-hop and R&B, So So Def certainly comes to mind. Jermaine Dupri established one of the most pivotal labels in the record industry in the early 90s, releasing records from Bow Wow, Xscape, Kriss Kross, and more.

The label entered an agreement with Sony Music Entertainment in May 1992, but since then, Jermaine Dupri claims that they haven’t properly paid out his royalties. According to Variety, Dupri filed a lawsuit against SME, accusing them of misconduct. He said that he first suspected that he didn’t receive full royalty payments from the company three years ago. 

Attorneys for the producer claim SME practiced “willful deceitful actions designed to harm Plaintiffs in their business” through underreporting royalties and updating them retroactively, which impacted So-So Def.

The lawsuit outlines So-So Def’s dealings with SME before its 2002 buy-out. So-So Def initially signed a label agreement with Sony for releases from their artists before entering a joint venture deal in 1997. After its buy-out, So So Def went on to release albums from Bow Wow and Jagged Edge through deals with other companies including Artista, UMG and EMI.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Jermaine Dupri Outlines Millions In Unpaid Royalties

The lawsuit provides a lengthy look at the royalties allegedly owed to Dupri from Sony Music Entertainment. This includes over $1 million in unpaid producer royalties for Da Brat’s “Funkdafied” and another $960,000 for Xscape’s “Hummin’ Comin’ At ‘Cha.” In addition to that, there’s the alleged underreported royalties connected to albums from Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, Usher, J-Kwon, and more. Plus, Dupri claims that he’s owed $10 million in interest for unpaid royalties connected to other artists that he worked with. 

We will keep you posted on any updates surrounding Jermaine Dupri’s lawsuit against Sony Music Entertainment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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