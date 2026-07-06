SZA Reveals Autism Diagnosis 

SZA’s transparency is not only why she’s one of the most adored artists of our time but precisely why she’s as relatable as she is. Over the years, she hasn’t shied away from discussing her journey and the hardships she’s faced, both in her professional and personal life.

Most recently, SZA took to social media where she disclosed her autism diagnosis. “Finally took the time n got formally diagnosed .. Asperger's / high functioning autism / smarter than u n****s so stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom if it thanks,” she wrote. “Pretty sure this is why I'm taking Ai so personally btw lol. And also why I'm in every comment section."

Accompanying the disclosure was the paperwork from her evaluation that detailed how she “presents with a history, patterning of scores, and behaviors on examination that are quite consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorder."

“Solana has a qualitative impairment in reciprocal social interaction, as both self-reported and observed by this examiner. Her mother also noted these traits when Solana was a child, although they were not as evident,” the paperwork continues. “Solana also has marked sensory defensiveness. She is sensitive to feel of clothing, sound, taste, and touch. She has developed numerous admirable coping strategies for 'passing' when in social situations. This takes an enormous amount of energy for her and leaves her feeling quite anxious."

SZA Calls Out AI

One of the more recent examples of SZA calling out AI occurred in June when she slammed Suno and Diplo for having equity in the company. She already expressed disgust with how her music is being fed to AI software but this particular post detailed how Black creatives are getting exploited by AI. “We make up 13% of the American population yet influence the world w our sound and perspective. I AINT HEARD A WHITE AI SONG YET…We have no protection in legislature medical or creative. The easiest to steal from,” she wrote.