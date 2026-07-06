No Explanation - Song by DJ Premier & The Alchemist featuring Evidence

DJ Premier and The Alchemist have been touring together, and the creative juices are flowing. Back in May, the two dropped off the track, "FOR THE GIG." It's a song that was recorded while the two were traveling together, and as it trurns out, they have a lot more in the vault. We know this because on Monday, the duo dropped off "No Explanation," featuring Evidence. Once again, we get some solid rap performances on this track, while both producers do their thing with the production. When it comes to DJ Premier and The Alchemist, you can bank on quality being the name of the game.
Release Date: July 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A