For The Gig - Song by DJ Premier & The Alchemist

BY Alexander Cole
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For The Gig For The Gig
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DJ Premier and The Alchemist have been on tour together, and this has led to their latest collaboration, "For The Gig."

DJ Premier and The Alchemist are two of the most legendary producers in all of hip-hop. Overall, they have produced some of the biggest hits the genre has ever seen. Their reputations continue to thrive, and recently, they have been on tour together. Unsurprisingly, some music was made during this tour, and on Monday, the two decided to release it. Below is the new track "For The Gig," which was performed during the tour's later stages. It comes complete with some exciting, retro production from DJ Premier, who continues to sound fresh after all these years. Furthermore, it comes with some solid bars from The Alchemist, who offers up a mission statement on behalf of himself and Preem.

Release Date: May 4, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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