For The Gig - Song by DJ Premier & The Alchemist

DJ Premier and The Alchemist are two of the most legendary producers in all of hip-hop. Overall, they have produced some of the biggest hits the genre has ever seen. Their reputations continue to thrive, and recently, they have been on tour together. Unsurprisingly, some music was made during this tour, and on Monday, the two decided to release it. Below is the new track "For The Gig," which was performed during the tour's later stages. It comes complete with some exciting, retro production from DJ Premier, who continues to sound fresh after all these years. Furthermore, it comes with some solid bars from The Alchemist, who offers up a mission statement on behalf of himself and Preem.