Kanye's Newest Maybach Just Got A Major Makeover

Kanye West has a new look for one of his Maybachs. His S680 sedan just got wrapped in matte black.

Photos show the car getting worked on inside a parking garage. A small team handled the wrap job overnight. The finish uses two different tones of matte black. That combination creates subtle contrast across the body panels.

Chrome trim pieces have also been swapped out entirely. Blacked-out badges and grille details replace the factory chrome accents. Even the wheels received a matching matte black treatment. This marks a shift from his previous chrome Maybach builds.

Kanye had two Maybach S680s wrapped in mirror chrome back in 2025. Those cars drew plenty of attention with their reflective, liquid-metal finish. This newer build takes the opposite approach entirely. Instead of standing out with shine, it leans into a stealthier look.

The all-black theme keeps the car's presence more understated overall. Custom work like this isn't new territory for Kanye. He's worked with the same shop, Elite Auto Network, on past builds.

The relationship goes back several years at this point. For now, the freshly wrapped Maybach appears to be his newest vehicle project.

Kanye's Matte Black Maybach S680

Kanye's car customizations tend to follow a clear pattern over time. He picks one bold theme, then commits to it completely. The chrome Maybachs from last year followed that same logic.

Wrapping both cars identically made the statement even bigger. This matte black build works a bit differently, though. Instead of drawing attention through shine, it removes reflection entirely. The chrome delete plays a big part in that shift. Removing those bright accents changes how the whole car reads visually.