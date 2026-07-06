Kanye's Newest Maybach Just Got A Major Makeover

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19,
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Kns Kanye 0120
Images surface of Kanye West's Maybach S680 that just received a two-tone matte black wrap with a full chrome delete.

Kanye West has a new look for one of his Maybachs. His S680 sedan just got wrapped in matte black.

Photos show the car getting worked on inside a parking garage. A small team handled the wrap job overnight. The finish uses two different tones of matte black. That combination creates subtle contrast across the body panels.

Chrome trim pieces have also been swapped out entirely. Blacked-out badges and grille details replace the factory chrome accents. Even the wheels received a matching matte black treatment. This marks a shift from his previous chrome Maybach builds.

Kanye had two Maybach S680s wrapped in mirror chrome back in 2025. Those cars drew plenty of attention with their reflective, liquid-metal finish. This newer build takes the opposite approach entirely. Instead of standing out with shine, it leans into a stealthier look.

The all-black theme keeps the car's presence more understated overall. Custom work like this isn't new territory for Kanye. He's worked with the same shop, Elite Auto Network, on past builds.

The relationship goes back several years at this point. For now, the freshly wrapped Maybach appears to be his newest vehicle project.

Read More: The Nike Air Bakin Comeback Continues With "Black/White" Look

Kanye's Matte Black Maybach S680

Kanye's car customizations tend to follow a clear pattern over time. He picks one bold theme, then commits to it completely. The chrome Maybachs from last year followed that same logic.

Wrapping both cars identically made the statement even bigger. This matte black build works a bit differently, though. Instead of drawing attention through shine, it removes reflection entirely. The chrome delete plays a big part in that shift. Removing those bright accents changes how the whole car reads visually.

Two-tone matte finishes also require careful masking during installation. Getting clean lines between shades takes time and precision. Based on the photos, the work appears to have happened overnight. That timeline lines up with how these wraps usually get done.

Read More: Travis Scott, Jay-Z, And DJ Khaled Showed Up For World Cup Shocker

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
HLN3edsW0AAUwYx Sneakers The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" Just Got Its First Retailer Photos
air-jordan-8-chrome-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" Making A Massive Comeback Next Year
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 1