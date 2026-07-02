Laurieann Gibson Suggests Nicki Minaj's Early Management Was Toxic

Nicki Minaj has spent the last few years making headlines as often for controversy as she has for music. While fans continue to debate everything from her online feuds to the people in her inner circle, one former collaborator believes many of those problems began behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, acclaimed creative director Laurieann Gibson reflected on her time working with the Queens rapper. She argued that management played a major role in the direction Minaj's career eventually took.

"I'm talking about the female rapper that you could not dispute lyrically was amazing," said Gibson. Lee added that she was on the same level as the men, and Gibson added there was a "responsibility to stay there."

"You can't get egoed out," she said. "You can't let people go because you don't know the value of them. You can't just spin out of control. And that's the result." Gibson also stated that she was behind Minaj's creativity reaching the next level. "[I] built it so that she could have a creative opinion."

Gibson Sings Minaj's Praises

Gibson described Minaj as "meeting an artist with a lethal pen, who inspires you with what they say and how they say it." She admitted that she hasn't seen Minaj in quite some time, but there is still love there. "My experience with her was fantastic." During the Pink Print Tour, Gibson recalled Minaj being a "feminist" with "something to say." Adding, "How she was doing it, just inspired me."

However, Gibson claimed that things took a turn when "managers and handlers manipulate[d]" their relationship. "I got out early because I had experienced that with [Lady] Gaga. Now I knew where not to go." Her partnership with Minaj unraveled when the rapper began dating Meek Mill and was surrounded by people who made her feel as if Gibson was challenging her power.