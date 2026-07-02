Laurieann Gibson Suggests Nicki Minaj's Early Management Was Toxic

BY Erika Marie
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NFL: SUPER BOWL XLVI-Halftime Show
Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artists Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Looking back on her time with Nicki Minaj, Laurieann Gibson explained why she believes management failed one of Hip Hop's biggest stars.

Nicki Minaj has spent the last few years making headlines as often for controversy as she has for music. While fans continue to debate everything from her online feuds to the people in her inner circle, one former collaborator believes many of those problems began behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, acclaimed creative director Laurieann Gibson reflected on her time working with the Queens rapper. She argued that management played a major role in the direction Minaj's career eventually took.

"I'm talking about the female rapper that you could not dispute lyrically was amazing," said Gibson. Lee added that she was on the same level as the men, and Gibson added there was a "responsibility to stay there."

"You can't get egoed out," she said. "You can't let people go because you don't know the value of them. You can't just spin out of control. And that's the result." Gibson also stated that she was behind Minaj's creativity reaching the next level. "[I] built it so that she could have a creative opinion."

Read More: Lil Wayne Believes Some Women Rappers Won't Admit Nicki Minaj Influenced Them

Gibson Sings Minaj's Praises

Gibson described Minaj as "meeting an artist with a lethal pen, who inspires you with what they say and how they say it." She admitted that she hasn't seen Minaj in quite some time, but there is still love there. "My experience with her was fantastic." During the Pink Print Tour, Gibson recalled Minaj being a "feminist" with "something to say." Adding, "How she was doing it, just inspired me."

However, Gibson claimed that things took a turn when "managers and handlers manipulate[d]" their relationship. "I got out early because I had experienced that with [Lady] Gaga. Now I knew where not to go." Her partnership with Minaj unraveled when the rapper began dating Meek Mill and was surrounded by people who made her feel as if Gibson was challenging her power.

"At that point, I just didn't respect the management," she said. "You should want better for this incredible artist... Very early, you contributed to the madness." Check out the clip below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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