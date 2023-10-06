Jason Derulo Sued By Former Roc Nation Artist Emaza: What We Know

She was no stranger to the limelight, but Emaza Gibson was ready to receive new visibility with the help of Jason Derulo. For those who may recognize Emaza's name, it's for good measure—the young star was once a part of the Roc Nation sister duo, Ceraadi. The pair stirred things up in the R&B-Hip Hop lane and were a promising act for the mega-label. However, reported family issues divided the sisters, ultimately disbanding them.

Emaza pressed forward without her sister Saiyr; since 2021, she's embarked on a solo career. According to NBC News in an explosive report, Gibson was excited at the prospect of signing to Derulo's Atlantic Records imprint, Future History. However, the singer said Derulo's intentions were far from pure. Gibson accused Derulo of unwanted advances, aggression, making her fear for her safety, and insinuating that for her career to advance, she'd have to have sex with him. Further, she said when she turned Derulo down, his attitude changed.

Emaza Gibson Details Her Allegations

To spread awareness about her sexual harassment lawsuit, Gibson spoke candidly with NBC News. "I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Emaza explained. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.” She added, "I’m like, OK, well, Jason is a great artist — big, international, powered with Atlantic — this should be a no-brainer, and I should be able to, you know, start my solo career."

Although she once held rank at Roc Nation, Gibson asserted that she desired to be attached to Atlantic Records. Thus, connecting with Derulo professionally through his imprint was a dream come true. Emaza claimed that she attempted to navigate professionalism as Derulo repeatedly invited her out for drinks in private establishments. He also reportedly did the same during or following their time working in the studio.

Later, in the Fall of 2021, Gibson added she told Derulo she wasn't interested in a personal relationship. "I told him that I wasn’t a drinker … so it’s like, you know, you’re not listening to that the first time I tell you, and you’re still pushing on me. It’s, like, pressure at this point.” She even suggested that he hinted at something darker, like a blood ritual, when he mentioned "fish scales and goat skin." Emaza stated, "I’ve never heard about this, and I was trying to find and make sense of what it was, and I came across those articles."

Continued Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior

Gibson also shared that during a trip to the Big Apple in 2021, she and Derulo were set to meet with Atlantic bigwigs. However, at the last minute, he introduced a woman named Rosa, who would be with them. Gibson didn't know Rosa, but the woman reportedly told the singer that she and Derulo were sleeping together. Then, in the meeting with executives, Derulo played Rosa's music. Emaza noted that Rosa's career flourished because she and Derulo allegedly had an intimate relationship.

When Gibson later mentioned this to Derulo's manager, she claimed the singer became irate. That was the purported catalyst that caused Derulo to stop all contact. Emaza couldn't communicate with Derulo, so to get a project manager to work on her career, she reached out to Atlantic directly. Gibson and Derulo would meet again in the summer of 2022, discussing various aspects of her music and scheduled studio time. However, during a session, Gibson stated Derulo became upset because she was late, and she did feel safe after he erupted. He allegedly "charged" at and "berated" the singer in front of witnesses.

Headed To Court

The lawsuit further states that Gibson and her mother attempted to get help from Atlantic, but they did not offer up solutions. The label was reportedly excited about Gibson's addition, but Derulo was supposedly making things difficult behind the scenes. In September 2022, both Derulo and Atlantic parted ways with the singer. Now, she's suing him for sexual harassment, alleging "emotionally and physically inappropriate behavior."

Gibson intends to "fight for what's right," she says, "because what was done to me was not OK." She doesn't want to see other artists experience someone using such an opportunity as a pawn. Both Future History and Atlantic are also named in court documents. Gibson seeks "unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation and other employment benefits and damages for emotional distress."

Jason Derulo nor his attorney responded to NBC News's attempts for a statement.

