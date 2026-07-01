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Laurieann Gibson
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Laurieann Gibson Suggests Nicki Minaj's Early Management Was Toxic
Looking back on her time with Nicki Minaj, Laurieann Gibson explained why she believes management failed one of Hip Hop's biggest stars.
By
Erika Marie
July 01, 2026