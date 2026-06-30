4xtra Reveals He Wanted To Kill Adam22 At The Height Of Their Beef

BY Alexander Cole
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Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Warhol.SS, Jerett Wasserman and Adam22 attend Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure)
4xtra and Adam22 have had a turbulent history over the past year, and now, the two are hashing out their differences.

Over the years, Adam22 has found himself at odds with numerous current and former No Jumper hosts. Some feel as though the disrespect for his talent has simply gotten out of hand. The 4xtra situation is a prime example of this.

4xtra was a former host on No Jumper, who lost numerous fingers in a fireworks accident. It was a tragic situation, although Adam22 made light of it on his podcast. To add insult to injury, Adam laughed about it alongside 4xta's enemies. This subsequently led to a very public falling out, in which 4xtra and Adam22 made diss tracks about one another. Adam's was infamously called "Fireworks Safety Tips."

Recently, 4xtra was back on No Jumper, where he got to hash things out with Adam. It was here that he outlined his feelings and why Adam's mockery hurt him so much.

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4xtra And Adam22 Hash Out Their Beef

4xtra notes that Adam's diss track really set him over the edge. He even admitted that there were times when he wanted to kill Adam. Despite these admissions, Adam didn't really acknowledge the hurt feelings. Instead, he continued to make fun of the situation, asking 4xtra if he thought the diss track was hard.

It's yet another example of Adam22 using friends and former friends for content, instead of being apologetic. 4xtra was vulnerable in that moment, and in the end, the whole thing was played off as one big joke.

At this time, it remains to be seen whether or not 4xtra will stick around the No Jumper orbit. No matter what, you can't help but empathize with someone who lost their fingers in a tragic accident.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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