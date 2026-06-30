4xtra Reveals He Wanted To Kill Adam22 At The Height Of Their Beef

Over the years, Adam22 has found himself at odds with numerous current and former No Jumper hosts. Some feel as though the disrespect for his talent has simply gotten out of hand. The 4xtra situation is a prime example of this.

4xtra was a former host on No Jumper, who lost numerous fingers in a fireworks accident. It was a tragic situation, although Adam22 made light of it on his podcast. To add insult to injury, Adam laughed about it alongside 4xta's enemies. This subsequently led to a very public falling out, in which 4xtra and Adam22 made diss tracks about one another. Adam's was infamously called "Fireworks Safety Tips."

Recently, 4xtra was back on No Jumper, where he got to hash things out with Adam. It was here that he outlined his feelings and why Adam's mockery hurt him so much.

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4xtra And Adam22 Hash Out Their Beef

4xtra notes that Adam's diss track really set him over the edge. He even admitted that there were times when he wanted to kill Adam. Despite these admissions, Adam didn't really acknowledge the hurt feelings. Instead, he continued to make fun of the situation, asking 4xtra if he thought the diss track was hard.

It's yet another example of Adam22 using friends and former friends for content, instead of being apologetic. 4xtra was vulnerable in that moment, and in the end, the whole thing was played off as one big joke.