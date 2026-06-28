Nicki Minaj's Mother Will Get $400K From Lawsuit Over Husband's Death

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
While news of this settlement concerning Nicki Minaj's late father Robert Maraj emerged last month, Carol Maraj now knows its worth.

Nicki Minaj and her family are still mourning the loss of Robert Maraj, the artist's father and the husband of Carol Maraj. Driver Charles Polevich fatally struck Robert on a New York crosswalk back in 2021, which led to a wrongful death lawsuit from Carol. News of a settlement in the case in March of this year emerged back in May, but new court documents reportedly obtained by Complex reveal the previously undisclosed settlement amount.

Per this report, Nicki's mother will receive a six-figure settlement of $400K. This is according to Nassau County Supreme Court documents. They indicate the parties reached this proposed amount to resolve the claims against Polevich, although the settlement is reportedly still waiting for judicial approval to fully move forward.

According to court records, Polevich's personal assets cover $300K of the settlement, whereas Allstate Insurance covers the remaining $100K. Now, Carol Maraj's attorneys are waiting on the court to approve this mediation-assisted settlement. The legal team, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, reportedly seek $133,333.32 in attorney's fees and $9,744.38 in litigation expenses. Upon a judge's approval, the rest of the payable settlement money (around $234,337.51) would go to Robert Maraj's estate. Court documents also indicate no Medicaid or estate liens are outstanding in relation to the settlement.

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Nicki Minaj's Tribute To Her Father
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Charles Polevich left the scene of the collision back in 2021 and received a criminal conviction and one-year prison sentence for the death of Robert Maraj. This case previously drew attention because Polevich's lawyers wanted to depose Nicki Minaj and dive into her relationship with her father. But it seems like this settlement rules out any possibility of further testimony.

"I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," Nicki Minaj wrote in an open letter in 2021. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed." We will see if any other updates about this case emerge.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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