Nicki Minaj's Mother Will Get $400K From Lawsuit Over Husband's Death

Nicki Minaj and her family are still mourning the loss of Robert Maraj, the artist's father and the husband of Carol Maraj. Driver Charles Polevich fatally struck Robert on a New York crosswalk back in 2021, which led to a wrongful death lawsuit from Carol. News of a settlement in the case in March of this year emerged back in May, but new court documents reportedly obtained by Complex reveal the previously undisclosed settlement amount.

Per this report, Nicki's mother will receive a six-figure settlement of $400K. This is according to Nassau County Supreme Court documents. They indicate the parties reached this proposed amount to resolve the claims against Polevich, although the settlement is reportedly still waiting for judicial approval to fully move forward.

According to court records, Polevich's personal assets cover $300K of the settlement, whereas Allstate Insurance covers the remaining $100K. Now, Carol Maraj's attorneys are waiting on the court to approve this mediation-assisted settlement. The legal team, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, reportedly seek $133,333.32 in attorney's fees and $9,744.38 in litigation expenses. Upon a judge's approval, the rest of the payable settlement money (around $234,337.51) would go to Robert Maraj's estate. Court documents also indicate no Medicaid or estate liens are outstanding in relation to the settlement.

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Nicki Minaj's Tribute To Her Father

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Charles Polevich left the scene of the collision back in 2021 and received a criminal conviction and one-year prison sentence for the death of Robert Maraj. This case previously drew attention because Polevich's lawyers wanted to depose Nicki Minaj and dive into her relationship with her father. But it seems like this settlement rules out any possibility of further testimony.