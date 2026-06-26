GloRilla Hints Her Next Album Will Be "Turnt" For The Summer

BY Erika Marie
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GloRilla performs as the third opening act during Lil Baby s It s Only Us tour at the FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis
GloRilla performs as the third opening act during Lil Baby s It s Only Us tour at the FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis Tenn., Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
With her sophomore solo record on the horizon, GloRilla is gearing up to have a "fun" album of the summer.

Artists have been fighting for the song or album of the summer, and soon, GloRilla will throw her hat into the ring. Today (June 26), her "MANE" collaboration with Pooh Shiesty hit DSPs, and as fans dissect their bars, Glo gave an update about her upcoming album. While speaking with Us Weekly, the Memphis hitmaker was asked what fans can expect.

“I wanted it to have a summer vibe, so it’s gonna be fun, for sure. It’s gonna be turnt — like, you know, I like to produce turnt music,” she told the outlet while also promoting her new unexpected remix to the Reese's Puffs cereal jingle. “I got some pretty good features on there that I’m excited [about], but I’m not gonna say. And it’s gonna be coming soon. Before the summer is all the way over.”

Read More: Pooh Shiesty & GloRilla's Upcoming Song Leads To Gucci Mane Debate

Glorilla Teases Feature With Destiny Child Singer

Moreover, GloRilla is doubling down on the claim that a member of Destiny's Child will make an appearance on her forthcoming effort. Last month, she teased the big reveal and once again shared her excitement about the collaboration.  “I’m a big fan of Destiny’s Child," she said. "Like, I love all three of them [Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams], and so that’s major to me. Like, I’m a huge, die-hard Destiny’s Child fan, so that’s one of them.”

As far as feeling the pressure goes, Glo seems to be taking it all in stride. Her debut album, Glorious, climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, and artists often struggle to match that success on their sophomore albums. "It’s crazy, because I’ve been trying not to overthink it too much," Glo added. "Because Glorious, I just feel like that was an amazing body of work for me. Like, I feel like that was in a peak time for me."

“I think with this album that I’m doing right now — because on Glorious I touched a lot of different topics, but it was, like, some that was serious and then some that was, like, not serious,” the Grammy nominee continued. “But on this album that I’m working on, I’m not that serious. It’s just everything gonna be fun. I think that’s gonna be the only difference.”

Are you looking forward to GloRilla's new album? And which member of Destiny's Child do you think she locked in with?

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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