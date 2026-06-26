GloRilla Hints Her Next Album Will Be "Turnt" For The Summer

Artists have been fighting for the song or album of the summer, and soon, GloRilla will throw her hat into the ring. Today (June 26), her "MANE" collaboration with Pooh Shiesty hit DSPs, and as fans dissect their bars, Glo gave an update about her upcoming album. While speaking with Us Weekly, the Memphis hitmaker was asked what fans can expect.

“I wanted it to have a summer vibe, so it’s gonna be fun, for sure. It’s gonna be turnt — like, you know, I like to produce turnt music,” she told the outlet while also promoting her new unexpected remix to the Reese's Puffs cereal jingle. “I got some pretty good features on there that I’m excited [about], but I’m not gonna say. And it’s gonna be coming soon. Before the summer is all the way over.”



Glorilla Teases Feature With Destiny Child Singer

Moreover, GloRilla is doubling down on the claim that a member of Destiny's Child will make an appearance on her forthcoming effort. Last month, she teased the big reveal and once again shared her excitement about the collaboration. “I’m a big fan of Destiny’s Child," she said. "Like, I love all three of them [Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams], and so that’s major to me. Like, I’m a huge, die-hard Destiny’s Child fan, so that’s one of them.”

As far as feeling the pressure goes, Glo seems to be taking it all in stride. Her debut album, Glorious, climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, and artists often struggle to match that success on their sophomore albums. "It’s crazy, because I’ve been trying not to overthink it too much," Glo added. "Because Glorious, I just feel like that was an amazing body of work for me. Like, I feel like that was in a peak time for me."

“I think with this album that I’m doing right now — because on Glorious I touched a lot of different topics, but it was, like, some that was serious and then some that was, like, not serious,” the Grammy nominee continued. “But on this album that I’m working on, I’m not that serious. It’s just everything gonna be fun. I think that’s gonna be the only difference.”