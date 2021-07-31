As the saying goes, if no one will step up to be proud of you, then you should be proud of yourself. Yung Bleu has been a rising voice in Hip Hop and R&B arenas with his career catapulting to new heights thanks to a collaboration with Drake. At every step of the way, Bleu has expressed thankfulness for the successes he's acquired thus far, and when his first-week sales numbers came in for his album, Moon Boy, he didn't let up.

Akademiks shared that the project brought in 24K in its first days out, and while some artists wouldn't be excited to see those numbers, Yung Bleu was happy and hopeful for what is to come.

"BIG W ! First album ! U gotta sell 24k before you sell 100k [fire emoji][moon emoji]!" he wrote. "#13 on @billboard ! First album! all Independent ! odds against us ! I only had like 10% of the industry supporting and posting My sh*t still did my thang ! Only up from here ! Classic #MoonBoy."

The album hosted several noteworthy features including John Legend, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Gunna, Big Sean, Davido, Kodak Black, Jeezy, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Kehlani, and Drake. His fans are looking forward to what he comes up with in the future and it's clear the Bleu isn't too concerned with numbers at this stage.

