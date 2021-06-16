Yung Bleu is taking the high road after getting snubbed for a spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman List. Every year, the rap publication releases a list of some of the most exciting young stars coming up in hip-hop, and today, they gave the honors to Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Blxst, Rubi Rose, 42 Dugg, Morray, and others. One artist that many people were expecting to see on the list was Yung Bleu but, unfortunately, XXL skipped out on including him this year.

Despite his platinum and gold certifications, Yung Bleu continues to fly under the radar for some music fans. He has a Drake co-sign and plenty of other artists on his side, but the independent star didn't earn enough support to get him onto the XXL list, being snubbed. Instead of going off on the outlet (like he did after he was snubbed at the BET Awards), the Alabama native congratulated his peers, showing maturity in his response.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Congrats to all the artist that made this list," he wrote on the post.

Yung Bleu isn't the only artist that people think deserved a spot on the XXL Freshman list. Others, including The Kid LAROI, EST Gee, Sheff G, and $NOT were also left off the tally.

What do you think about the 2021 XXL Freshman List? Did they get it right this year or are they missing anyone?