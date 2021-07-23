Undoubtedly, Yung Bleu is one of the hottest rising artists in the game at the moment, and with a new album on the horizon, the Alabama rapper is preparing to soar to new heights. Bleu has been buzzing after sharing singles with collaborators like Drake, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean, and now that we're only a few hours away from receiving Bleu's Moon Boy release, Budden is praising the Southern artist's talents.

"This kid is crazy. This is not an ad," said Budden. "Never met him."

"I just happen to have some unreleased music of his in my phone, it's all crazy, and I like every single thing that the kid has put out. Even the stuff that wasn't meant for me to like it." Budden was asked what the problem was if Bleu is such a hot artist. "His name brings traction and now they're just taking anything that he says and trying to make it something."

"I'm not letting y'all take Yung Bleu from me. I'm listening to this sh*t," he added. "And he got an album dropping soon, goddammit. Everything that he happens to touch...fuego." Of course, Bleu is releasing his album on the same day Kanye West finally delivers DONDA, but Budden isn't going to take away from the young artist's hype.

Yung Bleu shared the clip from The Joe Budden Podcast and added, "Never meet @joebudden but I always respected how he speak his mind regardess . that sh*t was some motivation that I needed for tonight hearing this." Check out the praise below.