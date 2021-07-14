Yung Bleu has been the underdog of all underdogs in the past few years. Despite the increasing critical acclaim, popularity, and co-signs that many of his peers haven't received, there've been plenty of moments where he felt like he's been counted out. For instance, he spoke out after he wasn't included in the BET Awards nominations for Best New Artist. However, it feels like anyone who has been sleeping on him will be turning their heads in his direction once he releases Moon Boy.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Earlier today, the rapper unveiled the project's tracklist which included an array of features from Moneybagg Yo, Future, John Legend, and Davido. While fans are excited for the release of Moon Boy next week, they were disappointed to see that the collaboration alongside Chloe Bailey and Wale didn't make the cut. Unfortunately, it appears that once he cut ties with his former record label Columbia, they refused to put the song out. "Columbia aka My old label ain't wanna clear it," he wrote on Twitter.

The anticipation for the song began when Chloe Bailey shared a cover of "You're Mines Still." The brief cover went viral and Yung Bleu extended an invitation to work on music together. Shortly after, Bailey, Bleu, and Wale were sharing snippets of themselves in the studio together.

Check out the tracklist to Moon Boy below.