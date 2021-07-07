Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, & 2 Chainz Drop "Baddest" Video

Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and 2 Chainz live it up at a block party in new video for "Baddest."

Yung Bleu has been doing a lot of things right throughout his young career, to the point where the melodist has already landed several high-profile features -- including the combination of Chris Brown and 2 Chainz, who came through to bless his single "Baddest." Now, the star-studded track has officially received the video treatment, arriving by way of a loosely narrative-driven clip directed by Edgar Esteves.

As Bleu navigates a block party looking for love, or something along those lines perhaps, Chris Brown prefers to operate under a full moon. For the majority of his section, Breezy holds it down with a lively performance of his verse delivered from the comforts of his balcony. His loss really, as Bleu appears to be having the time of his life by day-- though to his credit, Breezy does manage to make his way down for before the shindig wraps.

2 Chainz is also present hold it down alongside Bleu, spitting some bars as he catches up with a few ladies and puffs a blunt for good measure. Though his promiscuous bars might offend those of a delicate sensibility, at this particular block party, it would appear that all bets are off. It's no wonder the video kicks off with two elderly gentlemen stepping up to attend no matter to consequence. Check it out for yourself, and look for Yung Bleu to line up his new album Moon Boy on July 23rd.