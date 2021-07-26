Yung Bleu is one of the most promising new artists to break out in the past year. Over the course of his career, he's developed a strong and loyal fanbase that's grown substantially. He's received the utmost support from his peers in the music industry, as well as seasoned vets. Boosie Badazz was not only one of Bleu's earliest supporters but he signed the "You're Mine Still" rapper to his label.

Bleu's gone through the motions of the music industry throughout the past few years including a stint with the majors. During a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club where he explained his relationship with Boosie Badazz. He explained that regardless of whether he's releasing music under Boosie's label, they continue to do business with one another.

"We really like family so it's like, it's more than the contract.... Whatever I said I'mma do, I'mma still do," he explained. "A lot of people can't relate to that because it's strictly business with the people that they do business with. Me and Boosie... [he] like my big bruh."

Bleu explained that Boosie understood that he had to make the right moves in order for his career to get bigger. He also addressed certain interviews that attempt to spin Bleu's comments to Boosie in a negative light. "They try to bring back stuff that I said and stuff like that just to get him to say something but, like, I really be around Boosie," he said.

Check the full interview below.