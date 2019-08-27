Young Thug is a certified Billboard-topping artist now. His new album So Much Fun sold 131K in its first week, earning the rapper his first #1 album on the Billboard 200. However, that doesn't mean that the album is done. Much like how Kanye declared The Life Of Pablo as a "living breathing changing creative expression" that he updated at his own accord, it seems like Thugger's taking the same approach with So Much Fun. Earlier today, he revealed he made a minor update on the project.

Young Thug already made a few changes that ruffled a few feathers but he's not stopping. The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he updated the song, "Lil Baby" with brand new adlibs as well as a few appearances from some friends. "I redid the adlibs on 'lil baby' added some of my bradas I love names in it! GO LISTEN," he wrote.

In the original version, the rapper listed Future, 21 Savage, NBA Youngboy, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Drake and Lil Durk. On the new version, he uses his adlibs to add even more names. Among those he included are Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, Joe Moses, Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch, Young Scooter, RJ Mr LA, The Weeknd's XO, and PNB Rock.

This is far from the first change Thugger's made on the album. Fans were scratching their heads last week after Thug quietly updated the song, "Ecstacy" to include a verse from Machine Gun Kelly.

Peep the new version below.