adlibs
- MusicPlayboi Carti Roasted Over Video Of Him Recording Ad-LibsPlayboi Carti is known for his unique sound.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMissy Elliott Reveals People In The Industry Used To Clown Her Unique AdlibsMissy Elliott reflects on her early days in the music industry.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJuicy J Says His "Best Friend" Logic Inspired His Iconic Producer TagJuicy J says Logic helped him come up with his iconic producer tag.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDaBaby Responds To Kanye West's Shout-Out, Says He's Voting For YeDaBaby is voting for Kanye West in November after Ye shouted him out and used his ad-lib on Twitter last night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Says Rico Nasty Is "Up Next"Cardi B and Rico Nasty gave each other some positive affirmations after an old clip of Cardi rapping "Bodak Yellow" resurfaced on Twitter.By Lynn S.
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Updated Version Of "Lil Baby" Off Of "So Much Fun"Young Thug is taking the Kanye approach with "So Much Fun."
By Aron A.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Apparently Has No Idea What Playboi Carti Says On "EARFQUAKE"Does anyone, though?By Aron A.
- NewsBlocBoy JB Comes Through With "No Adlibs" VideoBlocBoy JB is back with another one.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Announces Release Date For Song With Asian Racial SlursWill he keep the controversial ad-lib in?By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Is The Rap Game's Misunderstood PioneerSoulja Boy's mazy career ought to be a picture show.By Devin Ch