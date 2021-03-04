With the release of Kodak Black a few weeks ago, and the even-more-recent return of Bobby Shmurda, people have been left wondering about what's happening with Florida rapper YNW Melly. The rapper was arrested on double murder charges two years ago and he has been locked up since then. Still though, Melly has been feeding his fans with a steady stream of new music, dropping his album Melly Vs. Melvin from behind bars. As the debate continues over whether the young rising rap star should be freed, it appears as though he and Kodak Black have some new music on the way, as supposedly confirmed by RapCaviar.

The ultra-popular Spotify editorial playlist just dropped a bunch of tonight's upcoming releases on their Twitter feed, repeating the announcements made by Drake regarding Scary Hours, Lil Durk about the OTF compilation tape, and more. Apparently, YNW Melly and Kodak Black have a song together too, which is said to be dropping tonight as RapCaviar included them on the list.

YNW Melly has been releasing less new music in the last year, likely running out of unreleased material in his vault. However, he's still managing to scoop up some vocals when the right person comes knocking, choosing to collaborate with Kodak for his latest musical effort.

