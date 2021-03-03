Durk's ability to turn around music is probably one of his most impressive traits as a rapper. The rapper turns out music at a pretty rapid rate for someone who's only gotten better with time and he has been around for a while. This August will mark the 10-year anniversary of I'm A Hitta and 2021 was already claimed as his year by the time we closed out '20.

The Voice was worth the wait and the deluxe surprisingly complimented the OG version but Durk isn't slowing down. The rapper's been readying the release of a brand new Only The Family compilation tape. The crew dropped their last compilation project, Family Over Everything in 2019, and then, of course, Durk's monstrous 2020 run occurred. On Friday, they'll be coming through with Loyal Bros, Durk and OTF confirmed on Instagram.

Durk has a lot of projects in the cut right now. Along with the compilation tape, he recently teased the possibility of doing a joint project with Lil Baby. It's unclear whether this will actually happen but the people appear to be prepared for a full-length collab album between the two rappers.

Additionally, Lil Durk is already hinting at his forthcoming collaborative project with Metro Boomin' titled, No Auto Durk. No release date has been set but Durk appears to be in go-mode.

