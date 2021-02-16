Right on the heels of releasing the deluxe edition of his commercially successful latest album The Voice, Lil Durk has recently unleashed the music video for his collaboration with Lil Baby "Finesse Out The Gang Way." The Chicago-bred rapper and the "Woah" hitmaker have previously appeared together on numerous cuts like "How I Know" and "3 Headed Goat," and have clearly left fans wanting more from the fiery duo.

Earlier in the month during a Q&A, Durk teased a potential collaborative effort with the Atlanta hitmaker. When asked if he would do a joint album with him, Durk responded, "I’m bout to FaceTime him and tell em what you said." While no plans were solidified and no set date for the upcoming project was given, shortly after that tweet the two linked up for the music video to the aforementioned "Finesse Out The Gang Way."

Fueling the hype even further, Durk reshared a post in his Instagram story of someone suggesting he and Baby do a joint tape together. He added to the photo, "I ain't see this but thisss [insert flame emojis]." Reception from fans of the artists seemed split, with some commentators down for the collaborative effort while others were cool off it.

What's your take? Would you listen to a Durk x Baby tape? Sound off in the comments.