Lil Durk & Lil Baby Drop "Finesse Out The Gang Way" Music Video

Lil Durk & Lil Baby compare ice in the "Finesse Out The Gang Way" music video.

There aren't many rappers who've seen as much success as Lil Durk and Lil Baby throughout the pandemic. 2020 was arguably the year of Lil Baby but Durk also had a triumphant run. The release of Just Cause Yall Waited 2 further established himself as a voice for the streets but it was the release of The Voice that set him up for the success he's seeing this year.

Last week, the rapper finally slid through with the deluxe edition of the album after heavily teasing its release. Among the many highlights from the deluxe, he enlists Lil Baby for a stand-out on "Finesse Out The Gang Way." The two unleashed the visual for the single which offers more insight into their icy link up with Meek Mill and DaBaby at IceBox jewelers. The two rappers flex, showcasing their collection of jewelry while rapping their verses in front of many foreign vehicles. The music video also seemingly includes that clip of Durk that went viral last week. Even though Durk admitted he was nervous, that clearly didn't impact the final cut of the music video.