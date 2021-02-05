Lil Durk is one of the hottest rappers in the world right now. At the end of the year, the Chicago stepper promised that he would have 2021 on lock and, so far, he's done exactly that. With the recent arrival of The Voice and its deluxe edition, we've gotten more than enough new material from the superstar rapper. But he's not done... in fact, before the end of this month, there will be another new album out from the Only The Family crew.

Announced moments ago, Lil Durk and OTF will be releasing their new compilation album, Loyal Bros. The album is currently set to arrive on February 26 and the first single has already been released. Rising OTF star Timo has come through with the lead single from the album, titled "Rules", which is out now.



Cover artwork via publicist

The upcoming body of work will alternate between hard-hitting street anthems and emotional ballads, falling right in line with Durkio's personal style. The cover artwork, seen above, pays tribute to OTF's fallen soldiers King Von, through his O'Block chain, and OTF Nunu, also known as Nuski.

Loyal Bros will feature new music from Lil Durk, posthumous verses from King Von, and fresh songs from Booka600, Memo600, Timo, DoodieLo, and everyone else in the gang.

Watch "Rules" below and let us know if you'll be tuned in on February 26 for the full album.