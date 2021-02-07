It's looking like Lil Durk is aiming to dominate the year. The release of The Voice in December was unorthodox since it arrived after year-end lists and in the middle of the week. His first-week sales amounted to 25K but that was only off of one tracking day. Even for a year like 2020, Lil Durk closed it out on a high note and entered 2021 strong.

Very few artists have successfully offered a deluxe edition to their album that produced better hits than the original. Durk is certainly among them. The Voice deluxe included an additional 12 tracks with songs like "Finesse Out The Gang Way" with Lil Baby, and the ode to Yeezy, "Kanye Krazy." It's proven to be a success as the rapper earned his most successful sales week to date. The Voice (Deluxe) moved an additional 86K this past week. The rapper's album has officially moved 334K units altogether but failed to earn the top spot on the Billboard 200 yet. Its sales this week are up 167% from last week. The album secured the #2 spot this week, sitting behind Morgan Wallace's Dangerous: The Double Album.

Durk's latest album has been steadily floating in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 since its release. Hopefully, the rapper ends up earning his first #1 album soon. It's well-deserved.