YNW Melly has passed the two-year mark since he was arrested on double murder charges for allegedly killing his two partners YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. The Florida rapper remains in police custody as he awaits his trial. His co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, was released on bail but authorities are keeping close tabs on Melly, who continues to be relevant in the hip-hop world.

Despite his incarceration, YNW Melly has released a constant stream of new music, which was seemingly prepared before his arrest. Fans are divided on if they actually want him out. On the one hand, they miss the rising rapper and would love some of his signature melody-based music. On the other, Melly reportedly admitted to killing his two friends, and people are conflicted on whether he should be a free man. The conversation got so loud that his name began trending on Twitter following the release of Bobby Shmurda and Kodak Black in recent weeks.

"YNW Melly watching Bobby Shmurda and Kodak Black getting free," captioned one Twitter user on a picture of Squidward watching SpongeBob and Patrick frolicking outside of his house. Memes, jokes, and commentary about Melly's likely reaction to Bobby's release are making the rounds, but we have yet to hear from the artist himself.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

There doesn't seem to be a consensus on what should happen to Melly. His supporters are still screaming "Free Melly" from the rooftops but his base does seem to be shrinking as more and more people reluctantly admit that he might not be the safest person to be around.

YNW Melly is facing the death penalty in his case. He has yet to go on trial. We will keep you posted as updates occur.