Like most of us, it looks like YG wants to start the new year off with a fresh start and a clean slate. In his case, that means addressing certain claims that have been made about him in order to move forward. YG took to Twitter just ten minutes after the ball dropped and 2020 began, to pen an apology to the LGBTQ community (or, as he spelled it, "kommunity"). In his tweet, he wrote, "it’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. i apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!"

Though he does not point out which specific homophobic or transphobic comments or actions he's been called out for, it seems that YG would merely like to address any and all instances in which he expressed anti-queer sentiments in order to clarify that those were not his intentions and that he respects and accepts the queer community. Many responded to the tweet praising YG for this move...

...while others felt it was nothing but an attempt to try to win back or get the attention of rumoured ex-girlfriend, Kehlani, who identifies as queer.

YG and Kehlani were head over heels for each other this year, until a cheating scandal had Kehlani second-guessing their relationship. Could this tweet be YG's way of trying to prove to Kehlani how much he's grown? Or does he feel genuine remorse and want to offer a sincere apology to the LGBTQ community?