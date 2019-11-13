When an artist drops a song exclusively on SoundCloud - especially when it's an R&B artist - it's usually because they had some things they needed to urgently get off their chest. This seems to be the case with "You Know Wasupp", which Kehlani dropped late last night.

Kehlani and YG's blossoming relationship had many rooting for them, but not long after they went public with their romance, things took a wrong turn. A couple of weeks ago, YG was caught kissing another woman outside a club in Los Angeles. A representative of the Compton rapper released a statement explaining that "he was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani."

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

While it seemed that this incident would pull the couple apart, a week later, YG commented "Mines" on Kehlani's IG selfie, leading people to believe they might have dusted the infidelity under the rug. Kehlani's new song appears to confirm that. She makes several references to the "Big Bank" artist and expresses her desire to stay by his side. The vulnerable bars below are almost undeniably about YG:

"And I'll still tell the world I'm in love with you

'Cause I ain't ashamed of sh*t

Got your name tatted on my wrist

Any b*tch got a bone to pick, you know whose phone to hit

'Cause I'm still with all the actions and all that sh*t

You're still my love, you're still my heart, that's still my date

Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson, still wanna be a co-captain

So don't lose a girl of your dreams

Waited five years to be on my team"

Not only does the "Mrs. Jackson" reference make perfect sense given YG's birth name, Keenon Jackson, but the "five years" line being about him is corroborated by one of Kehlani's past tweets. When a relationship finally comes together after "5 years in the making," you don't give that up so easily.