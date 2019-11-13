Kehlani Pours Her Heart Out About YG Cheating Scandal On "You Know Wassup" Single

Kehlani has been hush-hush about the drama surrounding boyfriend YG and his recent drunken interaction with an unidentified woman outside of a club. The longtime friends turned lovers have been flaunting their romance for months, and some believed that these two were in it for the long haul. However, the damaging video of YG and the woman have thrown a wrench in things, and Kehlani has remained silent about her feelings until now.

Like a true artist, the singer has decided to pour out her feelings in song and has released "You Know Wassup" detailing her emotions. On it, Kehlani sings of still loving YG but hating the drama that's been attached to this scandal. She also says that she's watching as his demons cause her drama as she "begs to be chosen over your vices, over your liquor." Kehlani makes it clear that this track is specifically for YG when she states that she "still wanna be Mrs. Jackson," as the rapper's real name is Keenon Jackson. Listen to Kehlani offer up her side of the story and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

And I'll still tell the world I'm in love with you

Cause I ain't ashamed of shit

Got your name tatted on my wrist

Any bitch got a bone to pick and knows phone to hit

Cause I'm still with all the actions and all that shit

You're still my love, you're still my heart, that's still my date

Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson