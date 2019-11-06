Last week YG was spotted outside a club in Los Angeles inviting a mystery woman to perch on the passenger door of his butterfly whip where they locked lips. The move was a shocking one considering the "Go Loko" rapper and Kehlani only recently debuted their relationship to the world and proceeded to share all kinds of photos together about how in love they are.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The next day, YG followed up with a statement on his drunken moment making it clear how regretful he was. "He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away," his team wrote in a statement.

More recently YG made it clear that nothing else happened between him and the mystery woman stating how he "would never" do that to Kehlani and by the looks of the singer's comment section of her latest share to Instagram, they may be good. The "Honey" singer posted a gallery of selfies and YG simply commented "Mines."

Kehlani has promised that her upcoming album is on the way and hinted at some YG collaborations. Who's ready?