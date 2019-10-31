We were really hoping that YG and Kehlani would end up working out because, let's face it, they're incredibly cute together. While this may not mean that they're heading toward a split, the Bompton rapper was reportedly spotted getting up close and personal with another woman outside of the club last night and it was all caught on camera.

Either YG finessed us all into believing Hot Boy Summer/Fall was officially over or he has a special agreement with his girlfriend Kehlani because, last night, he was seen reportedly kissing a mystery woman in his car. As reported by The Shade Room, YG was hanging in his whip outside of Poppy Night Club when he started talking to a woman who crouched down to converse with the rapper. The paparazzi picked up every moment of their exchange, which ended with YG lifting his butterfly door up and the girl leaning in for what appears to be a "goodnight" kiss.

The timing is a little odd, especially considering neither YG nor Kehlani has announced a break-up. Just the other day, they confirmed they were still together with a couple's photo at an exclusive event. In fact, there didn't appear to be any trouble in paradise. Hopefully, we get an explanation soon. We'll keep you updated.