YG and Kehlani's relationship went from being all kinds of cute to all kinds of confusing when the "BIG BANK" rapper was caught kissing a woman while he was seated in his butterfly door whip last night outside Poppy Night Club in Los Angeles. Considering YG's location and hour of the night, we only assume he was intoxicated but that doesn't make things easier for Kehlani who's probably heartbroken.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hours after the video came to light via The Shade Room, YG's team has now responded to the matter making it clear that he has no romantic connection to the unidentified woman and it all went down because he got "carried away."

"He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away," his team stated. Kehlani has yet to respond to this mess and considering her album is one the way, with a collaboration featuring YG, things may get a little messier than expected.

"Damn ...Well I'm still rooting for him and Khelani," a user commented on Instagram - we are too.