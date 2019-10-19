A little over a month after Kehlani and YG officially announced that they're an item, the loved up pair are reportedly making magic in the studio. The couple stepped out at New York Fashion Week together, and since the moment the cameras captured them making their way into the Kith show, they haven't ceased in putting their love on display.



John Parra/Getty Images

In a recent Instagram Live, Kehlani was getting ready for her "date night" and promised fans that her collaboration with YG is on its way. She asked for them to be patient, but in the meantime, she took to Instagram to share visuals from the pending musical partnership. In the series of glamour shot-style photos, Kehlani dons her best '90s L.A. look with bright red hair and red bandanna nails.

"That time me and baby was bout to drop a song and shot the artwork with @ro.lexx ...don’t worry we got some coming 🔥," she penned in one of her captions. In the others she only wrote "WHYPHY" and "1995." Fans have been asking for a collaboration from these two for a month now, and it seems that it may come sooner than they think. Swipe through the photos below to get a sneak peek.