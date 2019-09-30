YG was in Oakland, California this past weekend to hit the stage for Rolling Loud Festival among a number of other great acts who performed over the two-day event. The "Stop Snitchin'" rapper couldn't finish his set without showing love to his main squeeze, Kehlani, by inviting her on stage to share some love in front of his adoring fans.



John Parra/Getty Images

The second the "Honey" singer walked on stage fans went wild and the audience got louder when YG and Kehlani shared numerous kisses with each other and hugged it out for a good minute - peep the clip below.

“We were very frustrated,” Kehlani previously explained when discussing the media craze over their new relationship. “But we had planned to pop out anyway. We’re not trying to hide — it’s love. The paparazzi just caught us. It happens.”

Apparently the two musicians were dating for months before it was announced to the media. They both welcomed children into the world this year when YG's former long term girlfriend had his baby and Kehlani and her guitarist had a child - though they were never a couple.

Considering the amount of loved up posts Kehlani and YG share we think it's safe to say their love is strong and will continue to be.