Wiz Khalifa has always shown love to those who paved the way for him to get to where he is today. The diamond-certified recording artist is one of the biggest names in the world but still, he would likely be among the first to simply refer to himself as a hip-hop head.

Recently, he took a trip to the tattoo parlor to get some brand new ink, showing out for one of the greatest groups of all-time: the Wu-Tang Clan.

Sharing a picture of his fresh ink, Wiz put a filter over his Wu-Tang Forever tattoo, which also features the band's logo front-and-center.

Recently, Wiz has been teasing his new mixtape, called Big Pimpin, after the classic Jay-Z record. He also just released the visuals for "Still Wiz," his take on Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." If that doesn't convince you that this man is all about hip-hop, we don't know what will.

He will also be featured on a brand new record by Juicy J this week, marking the Three 6 Mafia star's independent debut. The track, called "Gah Damn High," will be released at midnight on all digital streaming platforms.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

What do you think of Wiz's new tattoo? Are you a fan?