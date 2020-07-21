Wiz Khalifa Drops Off Pristine Visuals For "Still Wiz"

Wiz Khalifa comes through with some new visuals for his "Still Wiz" single, living life like only he can.

Fresh off unveiling the artwork to his upcoming album Big Pimpin, which can be viewed right here, Wiz Khalifa came through and delivered some brand new visuals for "Still Wiz." Instantly recognizable through its iconic sample of Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E," (the Good Doc actually gave Khalifa his blessing to flip the track), it was only a matter of time before this one gained the full-blown video treatment. And now it has, checking off all the expected Wiz boxes -- weed smoke, scantily-clad females, and unapologetic wealth.

At this point, Wiz's preferred lifestyle has become clear -- it's part of what drives him, and though it can be repetitive at times, who doesn't appreciate the simple pleasures? What lacks in narrative structure is made up for in eye candy, both of the female and vehicular variety. Whether he's staging an elaborate backyard pool party or hitting the club on "neon night," nobody can argue that Wiz Khalifa knows how to have a grand old time. Check out the clip now, and sound off -- are you still on board with Wiz?