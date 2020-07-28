Young Thug's dog Ms. Tootie instantly became one of rap's favorite pooches after she popped up in the studio with him, being captured in an adorable picture as he carried her. Unfortunately, news broke that she had passed away this month.

Her fluffiness will always be remembered and, in order to keep her with him forever, Thugger got her tatted on his leg to make sure she's always following him around.

"RIP Ms Tootie," wrote Young Thug in a since-deleted post of his new tattoo, which shows a portrait of his pet dog with some script font. On the same day, he posted the iconic picture of himself with Ms. Tootie in the lab.

As reported by Complex, the all-white Chow Chow had amassed over 45,000 followers on her own Instagram page, which was likely operated by Thug's girlfriend Jerrika Karlae. She announced the death of their friend, which Thug confirmed the week later.

Rest in peace, Ms. Tootie.

In other news related to Young Thug, the rapper seemingly "has a surprise" for fans coming soon according to his sister. Many believe that his new album, presumably titled Punk, is on the way. That much is yet to be confirmed though.

