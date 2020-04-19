Westside Gunn is not being modest about how good his new album, Pray For Paris, is, even in comparison to other rappers' recently released work. This week saw some exciting album drops in hip hop world, but arguably two of the most anticipated (and most talked about after the fact) were Westside Gunn's Pray for Paris and DaBaby's Blame It On Baby. While Gunn drew a very positive response to PFP, some fans were unimpressed with DaBaby's offering. Despite garnering 25 million streams on Spotify in the first half hour of its release, Blame It On Baby proved underwhelming for some, who were hoping he'd switch things up a bit rather than deliver the same old, same old. It looks like Gunn agreed, as the Griselda man took to social media on Saturday to share a meme made at Baby's expense that positions PFP as "greater than" BIOB, and asked fans to "change my mind."

"Good Morning #PrayforParis," Gunn tweeted, along with some laughing emojis. He also shared the same meme on his Instagram story, clearly finding amusement in it. DaBaby has yet to respond to this ranking, although he probably shouldn't take it to heart too much. At least he knows who to blame.

