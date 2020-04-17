You know what they say... all publicity is good publicity, right?

DaBaby released his new album Blame It On Baby last night, featuring a list of big stars to help him out. The surprise project includes assists from Roddy Ricch, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and more. While the majority of fans are seemingly rocking with the new album -- it currently carries a user rating of 65% on our site -- social media has proven to be a hard crowd this time around.

When DaBaby had just released the album at midnight, he began trending on Twitter as fans of the Charlotte rapper reacted with excitement to the new collection of songs. However, as they got deeper into the project, reactions online got more and more unfavorable.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

These days, it's almost impossible to achieve a musical product that pleases everybody. It would appear as though some of DaBaby's fans are getting tired of the same-old though, challenging the rapper to switch things up in a major way after releasing his third album in less than two years.

Memes and jokes are flying around with plenty of people unhappy about the new album. Still, some songs, like the collaboration with Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion, are getting lots of love.

What did you think of Blame It On Baby? Are you happy about the new body of work or do you think it's time for DaBaby to take a little break?