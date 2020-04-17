DaBaby Delivers "Blame It On Baby" Ft. Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Future, & More

People have been asking for DaBaby to switch up his flow, and you'll find that on Blame It On Baby. Don't get us wrong, DaBaby has a signature sound that fans have grown to love and that's certainly evident on the project. However, DaBaby has presented a 13-track offering that shows his growth as an artist. The North Carolina rapper has become one of the leading figures in rap over the past year, and he continues to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with.

Blame It On Baby hosts features from Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, NBA Youngboy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, London On Da Track, jetsonmade, and R&B icon Ashanti. There are quite a few standouts on the record, so be ready to receive visuals for these tracks in the weeks to come. Check out Blame It On Baby and let us know if DaBaby knocked it out of the park with this one.

Tracklist

1. Can't Stop

2. Pick Up ft. Quavo

3. Lightskin Sh*t ft. Future & jetsonmade

4. Talk About It

5. Sad Sh*t

6. Find My Way

7. Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

8. Jump ft. NBA YoungBoy

9. Champion

10. Drop ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & London On Da Track

11. Blame It On Baby

12. Nasty ft Ashanti & Megan Thee Stallion

13. Amazing Grace