mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Delivers "Blame It On Baby" Ft. Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Future, & More

Erika Marie
April 17, 2020 00:07
1.6K Views
233
33
CoverCover

Blame It On Baby
DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
86% (19)
Rate
Audience Rating
13 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
3 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DaBaby shares his anticipated project "Blame It On Baby" that hosts a handful of impressive features including Megan Thee Stallion and NBA Youngboy.


People have been asking for DaBaby to switch up his flow, and you'll find that on Blame It On Baby. Don't get us wrong, DaBaby has a signature sound that fans have grown to love and that's certainly evident on the project. However, DaBaby has presented a 13-track offering that shows his growth as an artist. The North Carolina rapper has become one of the leading figures in rap over the past year, and he continues to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with.

Blame It On Baby hosts features from Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, NBA Youngboy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, London On Da Track, jetsonmade, and R&B icon AshantiThere are quite a few standouts on the record, so be ready to receive visuals for these tracks in the weeks to come. Check out Blame It On Baby and let us know if DaBaby knocked it out of the park with this one.

Tracklist

1. Can't Stop
2. Pick Up ft. Quavo
3. Lightskin Sh*t ft. Future & jetsonmade
4. Talk About It
5. Sad Sh*t
6. Find My Way
7. Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
8. Jump ft. NBA YoungBoy
9. Champion
10. Drop ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & London On Da Track
11. Blame It On Baby
12. Nasty ft Ashanti & Megan Thee Stallion
13. Amazing Grace

DaBaby Ashanti Future Roddy Ricch Quavo Megan Thee Stallion NBA Youngboy A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Jetsonmade London On Da Track
33 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES DaBaby Delivers "Blame It On Baby" Ft. Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Future, & More
233
33
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject