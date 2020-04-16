Charlotte rapper DaBaby has been criticized because of his apparent inability to color outside of the lines, sticking to a similar flow on many of his songs. With Blame It On Baby, his new album releasing tonight, the budding superstar attempts to prove his versatility by unlocking several different vibes.

We've already heard his new single "Find My Way," which is significantly different from anything we've heard from the rapper in the past. After revealing the list of features on his new album, DaBaby previewed his song "Nasty" with Ashanti and, once again, it's unlike anything the artist has explored in the past.

DaBaby appears to have entered Ashanti's world for the new song, which was previewed on the R&B star's social media pages.

"Girl, you on the right track, yeah/I put it in her face, she say she like that, yeah," raps the 28-year-old, going for a completely new tone than what we heard on Baby On Baby and KIRK. Ashanti then hops on for a classic hook that will surely live in our memories for months to come.

While we're sure the inclusion of Megan Thee Stallion and NBA Youngboy means that DaBaby will be in his aggressive bag at times, he can slow things down when he wants to as well.

Are you excited to see a different side of DaBaby?