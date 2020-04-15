If there's anything positive to take away from the current social distancing measures enforced, it's the fact that rappers have been blessing us with tons of new music over the past few weeks. Lil Uzi Vert dropped off back-to-back projects, The Weeknd's After Hours arrived just as things began to get serious, and let's be real, you've been occupying your time by practicing the Toosie Slide.

DaBaby has confirmed that he has a new album on the way titled, Blame It On Baby. Serving as the official follow-up to KIRK, the rapper revealed that his new project would be dropping this Friday and shared the cover art which included him donning a facemask -- a reflection of the times we're in.

Just a few hours ago, the rapper hit the 'Gram to preview two of the tracks off the project and now, he's shared the artists that will feature on the project. Future, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, NBA Youngboy, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie all make appearances on the tracklist. It shouldn't be too shocking because he's been spotted in the studio with the majority of these artists. The one feature that does stand out is Ashanti. Perhaps, DaBaby gives us some "Always On Time" vibes on his new project.

