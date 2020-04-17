In case you somehow missed it, DaBaby came through and delivered his brand new album Blame It On Baby, featuring guest appearances from Future, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, and more. And while we did know the album was coming, Baby only gave us a few days of notice, making the initial announcement at the beginning of the week before landing with a bang last midnight.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And from the sound of it, the excitement surrounding the album's release was palpable. Before long, an absolute throng of excited fans were flooding Spotify by the millions, all but guaranteeing the North Carolina rapper a stop atop next week's Billboard charts. "Bitch had 25 million streams on @spotify first in the first 30 minutes," boasts DaBaby, clearly riding the high of his big day. As to how those numbers translate to "album-equivalent units," we'll have to wait and see next week.

Of course, with such a massive buzz comes an increase in haters -- unfortunately, that dubious category tends to be more vocal than the average fan. It didn't take long for the boo-birds to flood social media with negative takes on Baby's project, leaving us wondering whether they had already made up their mind long before hearing the album to begin with. Looking to our own comment section -- what do you make of the album? Were you one of the 25, 823, 504 users enjoying that Spotify stream in the first half-hour?