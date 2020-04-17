Westside Gunn Drops "Pray For Paris" Ft. Conway, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, & More

He's hands down one of the hardest working men in hip hop. Westside Gunn and his Griselda crew have delivered praiseworthy projects over the last year, and they don't seem to be slowing down. On Friday (August 17), Westside Gunn returned with another hip hop heavy album, Pray for Paris, a project inspired by the rapper's first visit to the French city.

"I’m just elevating. I’m getting stronger. I always felt I had the best ear in hip hop," Gunn told Revolt. "If you really think about it, on a consistent level, go from the first song on Hitler (Wears Hermes) 1 going to the last song on Pray For Paris, and all 20 projects from Griselda... My production has always been stellar. With this project, I didn’t go out there with a plan to make a project. I cook everything from scratch. I didn’t have no beats."

Pray for Paris boasts a hefty amount of features from the likes of Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Joey Bada$$, Billie Essco, Wale, Joyce Wrice, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Boldy James, Keisha Plum, Cartier William, and Tyler, The Creator. Give Pray for Paris a spin and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. 400 Million Plus Tax

2. No Vacancy

3. George Bondo with Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher

4. 327 ft. Joey Bada$$, Tyler, The Creator, Billie Essco

5. French Toast ft. Wale, Joyce Wrice

6. Euro Step

7. Allah Sent Me ft. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine

8. $500 Ounces ft. Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano

9. Versace

10. Claiborne Kick ft. Boldy James

11. Shawn vs. Flair

12. Party wit Pop Smoke ft. Keisha Plum

13. LE Djoliba ft. Cartier William

